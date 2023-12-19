Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says Russian Society Unified in Support of Ukraine War

Artem Geodakyan, TASS / kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Russian society had unified in its support of what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. 

"Maybe this is the most important thing  the general consolidation of all forces within society," the Russian leader said at a meeting with Defense Ministry officials. 

He went on to thank "everyone who helps our fighters at the front, transfers money, sends cars and drones and body armor" and praised the "patriotic spirit of solidarity."

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin has cast the war as an existential fight against the West.

Putin again on Tuesday accused Western countries of using Ukraine as a proxy to wage a war against Russia and questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine as an independent state.

He also said Russian military technology had demonstrated its "superiority" over Western weapons, pointing to Kyiv's failure to liberate large swathes of its territory during a counteroffensive launched in the summer. 

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

Read more

food corridor

Erdogan Says Putin Agreed to Grain Deal Extension

Putin has repeatedly threatened not to renew the crucial deal allowing for the export of Ukrainian grain because of obstacles to Russia's own exports...
2 Min read
who's to blame

Putin Tells Envoy U.S. Responsible for 'Ukraine Crisis'

Lynne Tracy becomes ambassador during the worst crisis in years between the U.S. and Russia.
1 Min read
'great neighboring powers'

Xi Seeks Tighter Cooperation With Russia at Kremlin Talks

The summit between the Russian president and the Chinese leader comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.
4 Min read
‘individual responsibility’ 

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin Over Alleged Ukraine War Crimes

Putin and Russia's children's rights commissioner have been indicted over the “unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children.
3 Min read