Russian Soldier Killed in Training Ground Explosion

A member of Russia’s National Guard was killed and two others were wounded in an explosion at a training ground in central Russia, authorities said Thursday.

An explosive device “self-detonated” during shooting drills at the Dubrovichi aviation training ground in the Ryazan region, the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said one National Guard member was killed and two others were injured.

The law enforcement body added that it was planning to launch a criminal investigation into the incident, which took place some 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

No other details were made available to the public.