Russia Unveils New Icebreaker Reactors for Arctic Sea Routes

Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom on Tuesday unveiled a new type of reactor for the future Chukotka icebreaker as part of Moscow's ambitions to develop a northern maritime route linking Asia and Europe.

Russian authorities hope to develop a northern sea route, made possible by global warming and the consequent melting of glaciers, which will enable it to redirect its hydrocarbons — now under Western sanctions — to Asia.

"The RITM-200 reactor is the newest reactor which will be part of the energy system of all modern icebreakers," Vladislav Paikov, deputy director of ZiO-Podolsk, part of Rosatom's engineering division, said at a presentation ceremony in Podolsk.

Paikov said the reactor type, two of which were presented on Tuesday, is "much lighter, much more compact and more powerful than previous similar reactors."