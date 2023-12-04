Putin Tells European Ambassadors He Regrets Bad Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday complained of deteriorating ties with Western countries, which crumbled after he launched a full-scale offensive against Ukraine last year, as he accepted the credentials of several new ambassadors.

At a Kremlin ceremony, Putin swore in some two dozen new ambassadors, including from countries such as Britain and Germany, with whom relations have been especially tense during the 21-month-long offensive.

"The times are not easy," Putin told the envoys, with Russia hit by unprecedented rounds of Western sanctions as Moscow's offensive grinds on for another winter.

Addressing the new ambassador of the U.K., with whom ties have been especially frosty even before the Ukraine offensive, he said Moscow and London were able to overcome differences in the 20th century.

"In the post-war [WWII] period and until recently, our countries were able to build relations," the Russian leader said.

"But the current state of things... is well known and we should hope that the situation — in the interest of our countries and nations — will change for the better."