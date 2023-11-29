Ukraine Says Russia Ramping Up Attacks on Avdiivka

Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian forces had ratcheted up attacks on the nearly-encircled industrial town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, a recent flashpoint of Moscow's invasion.

Avdiivka — which was once home to around 30,000 people — has been on the front line since 2014 and is part of the Donetsk region, which the Kremlin has claimed to have annexed along with three other regions.

Russia launched a renewed bid to capture the war-torn town last month and analysts suggest Moscow's forces have made incremental gains.