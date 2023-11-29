Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Interior Ministry Proposes Foreigners Sign 'Agreement of Loyalty'

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Interior Ministry has proposed requiring foreigners who visit Russia to adhere to an “agreement of loyalty,” the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing a draft law prepared by the ministry. 

According to the draft law, foreigners staying in Russia would be prohibited from “hindering the activities of public authorities of the Russian Federation [or] discrediting in any form the foreign and domestic state policy of the Russian Federation, public authorities and their officials.”

They would also be prohibited from “denying traditional family values ​​and distorting the contribution of the Soviet people to the victory over fascism,” according to TASS.

In addition, foreigners would need to agree that they will not “show disrespect for the diversity of regional and ethnocultural ways of life of the Russian population, traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.”

Valentina Kazakova, who heads the Interior Ministry’s migration department, said the draft proposal for an “[agreement of loyalty] was being discussed” and would “soon be sent to the [lower-house] State Duma” for consideration, according to TASS. 

She did not provide a more specific timeline. 

At the same time, it was not clear from TASS’ report whether the Interior Ministry’s proposal would require foreigners to sign a physical agreement form upon entering Russia.

In 2021, the Interior Ministry suggested introducing a similar loyalty document for visiting foreigners, but the proposal never reached the State Duma, according to the Kommersant business daily.

