Russian Interior Ministry Proposes Foreigners Sign 'Agreement of Loyalty'

Russia’s Interior Ministry has proposed requiring foreigners who visit Russia to adhere to an “agreement of loyalty,” the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing a draft law prepared by the ministry.

According to the draft law, foreigners staying in Russia would be prohibited from “hindering the activities of public authorities of the Russian Federation [or] discrediting in any form the foreign and domestic state policy of the Russian Federation, public authorities and their officials.”

They would also be prohibited from “denying traditional family values ​​and distorting the contribution of the Soviet people to the victory over fascism,” according to TASS.