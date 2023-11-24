Kyiv Says 13,500 Ukrainians Returned via Russia Route

Kyiv said on Friday more than 13,000 Ukrainians had returned to the country via the only working border crossing with Russia since it opened in the summer.

Thousands of Ukrainians have fled almost two years of brutal fighting by traveling to Russian territory but have slowly begun returning since Moscow opened the crossing into Ukraine's eastern Sumy region in July.

"More than 13,500 Ukrainians have returned to Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation through the humanitarian corridor in Sumy region," Ukraine's ministry responsible for occupied territory said.

That figure included 1,653 children and 131 people with limited mobility, it said.