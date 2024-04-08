Russian Activist Who Helped Ukrainian Refugees Dies in Custody – Reports

A Russian activist and volunteer who had helped Ukrainian refugees return home during the invasion has died in police custody in the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod, the Vot Tak news outlet reported Monday, citing two anonymous sources in his inner circle.

Alexander Demidenko, 61, was reportedly abducted and tortured in October 2023. After serving 10 days in jail on misdemeanor charges of public alcohol consumption, he was placed in pre-trial detention for alleged illegal weapons possession.

According to Vot Tak, Demidenko died inside a Belgorod detention center on Friday.

The investigator for his case was reportedly informed of Demidenko’s death that day, while his wife and son did not learn about it until Monday.

The independent Belgorod-based news outlet Pepel said it was able to confirm Demidenko’s death via unidentified acquaintances of his.