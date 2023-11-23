Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Reporter Dies After Ukraine Drone Attack

By AFP
Updated:
Rossiya 24 correspondent Boris Maksudov. 1tv.ru

Updated with news of Maksudov's death.

A journalist working for Russian state television has died from injuries sustained in a drone attack in Ukraine, the network said Thursday.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of attacking reporters. Last month, it said three correspondents from the Izvestia news outlet were injured by shelling in the Donetsk region.

"Boris Maksudov, a military correspondent for the Rossiya 24 TV channel, has died," Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent presenter on the state-controlled network, announced on social media.

News that Maksudov had been wounded in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region was first announced on Wednesday by the Russian Defense Ministry, which said his injuries were not life-threatening.

"Boris Maksudov died a hero's death, like a brave fighter," said the CEO of the Russian media group Rossia Segodnia, Dmitry Kiselyov, according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also offered her condolences.

Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian territories that Russia claimed to have annexed last year, even though its army does not entirely control any of them.

At least 15 media workers apart from Maksudov have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched its assault last February, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

In May, AFP video journalist Arman Soldin was killed near the eastern Ukraine town of Bakhmut, which Russian forces captured this summer after months of intense fighting.

