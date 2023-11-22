Meet Putin’s Possible Election Opponent: A Single Mother of 3 Calling for Peace

President Vladimir Putin is yet to formally announce his plans to run for re-election next year, but he might already have an unlikely potential competitor in Yekaterina Duntsova, a journalist from the Tver region who announced her bid for the presidency last week.

“Why did I make this decision? I love our country, I want Russia to be a thriving democratic and peaceful state. But right now our country is moving in a completely different direction,” Duntsova said in the announcement posted on social media Thursday.

“I understand that many right now want to wait it out…but we need to act…Let’s at least try! Let’s try to win this ‘election’!”

A 40-year-old single mother of three with no prior experience in Russia’s federal-level politics or party affiliation, Duntsova appears to be an unlikely candidate for the post that has been controlled by Putin — now 71 — for over two decades.

But the journalist believes her age, gender and lack of experience in Moscow politics might become some of her greatest assets in a race that is likely to be dominated by older men who have spent decades working in the Kremlin’s shadow.

“I am different in that I am more immersed in local political discourse, in [issues of] local governance,” Duntsova told The Moscow Times. “It is important for me that I live like most people in this country. All of their worries, their problems are near and dear to me.”

Yet as an independent candidate with a pro-peace agenda, Duntsova is likely to face an array of challenges on the path to securing her place in the presidential race.

Russian electoral law first requires Duntsova’s candidacy to be backed by a 500-strong special interest group that must gather in a single place to endorse their nominee.

Duntsova’s team, which plans to hold the meeting in Moscow, doesn’t rule out that it could be broken up by the authorities, she told The Moscow Times.

“We understand full well what could happen. If we are not able to [gather] on the first try, we will try for the second time, and so on,” Duntsova explained.

After the gathering takes place, Duntsova must collect 300,000 unique voter signatures from at least 40 regions of Russia and submit the list to the Central Electoral Commission for review.

“I already have several people who told me they are ready to help with establishing headquarters in various cities…One of the first ones were people from Krasnoyarsk, the city where I was born, and I am particularly happy about that,” Duntsova said in a phone interview.