Putin to Seek Re-Election in 2024 – Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to run in next year's presidential election, Reuters reported Monday, citing six anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

In power since 2000, Putin is widely expected to run for a fifth term as president in the 2024 election, a move made possible by constitutional changes that allow him to remain in office until 2036.

“The decision has been made — he will run,” one source told the news agency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who has regularly claimed that Putin would face “no competition” were he to run in 2024, told journalists on Monday that “no such statements about [Putin's re-election bid] have been made, the campaign has not yet officially been announced.”