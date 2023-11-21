Russia Arrests Pussy Riot Co-Founder Tolokonnikova in Absentia

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of leading Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokonnikova in absentia, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday.

Tolokonnikova, 34, the feminist protest and performance art group's co-founder, was charged with insulting the religious feelings of believers, RIA Novosti said, without providing further details.

The activist, who currently resides outside Russia, faces a two-month arrest upon crossing the Russian border or extradition back to Russia, Interfax said, citing the court.