Over 150 Migrants Detained in Karelia This Week

In the past week, at least 150 migrants with expired Russian visas have been detained in Karelia while heading to the Finnish border, according to RBC.

The governor of Karelia’s press secretary, Marina Kabatyuk, told RBC most of the migrants had been detained after November 18.

The migrants are now in detention centers. “Their fate will be decided by the court. They face a fine and forced expulsion from Russia,” Kabatyuk told RBC.

The Finnish government closed the country’s four southernmost border crossings with Russia at midnight on Nov. 18th in response to a sudden influx of asylum seekers from the Middle East and North Africa.