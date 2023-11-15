Moscow 'Regrets' Finland's Move to Consider Closing Border With Russia

Russia said Wednesday that it "deeply regretted" Finland's move to consider closing its border crossings with Russia amid an uptick in asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa entering the country.

Helsinki on Tuesday accused Moscow of deliberately allowing migrants to enter Finland without having proper travel documents, suggesting it was a tactic to destabilize the country.

"We deeply regret that the Finnish leadership has chosen to deliberately move away from what used to be good relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday when asked about Finland's comments.

Finland’s relations with Russia have deteriorated significantly after the Nordic country, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with its eastern neighbor, was accepted into NATO in April over security threats following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.