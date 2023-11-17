Business Leaders Voice Alarm to Putin Over ‘Frightening’ Nationalizations – Vedomosti

Dozens of Russian business leaders expressed alarm to President Vladimir Putin about the “frightening” number of nationalizations that have taken place since the invasion of Ukraine, the Vedomosti business daily reported Friday, citing four anonymous sources familiar with their late-night meeting this week.

One of the sources told the publication that while “everyone understands the context and nuances of each case” involving state seizures of private businesses, the trend over the past year and a half “cannot but disturb.”

A high-level government source told Vedomosti that officials tried to “completely dispel” the businessmen’s fears of possible Kremlin efforts to overturn the privatizations that marked Russia’s switch from a state-run to a market economy in the 1990s.

Business owners left the two-hour meeting with “the feeling that it would not be easy” to get the Kremlin to agree to higher taxes to accommodate increased war spending instead of tightening its fiscal policies, Vedomosti said, citing a participant.