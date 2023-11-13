Jailed Moscow City Councilor Faces ‘Terrorism’ Charges

A Moscow municipal deputy who was imprisoned under Russia’s wartime censorship laws faces additional criminal charges of justifying terrorism, his supporters said Monday.

Alexei Gorinov, 62, was sentenced to seven years in prison in April 2022 for spreading “knowingly false information” about the Russian military, charges that he denies.

Gorinov’s supporters say investigators launched a new criminal case against him in September after he talked with other inmates about Ukraine's Azov Brigade and the bombing of the Crimean Bridge.

The charges of justifying terrorism carry a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Gorinov’s supporters said that experts appointed by state investigators had found “psychological and linguistic signs” that Gorinov justified terrorism in private conversations.

“[Gorinov had] formed an opinion among convicts that the activities of a terrorist organization… as well as sabotage and terrorist acts on Russia’s transport objects are permissible,” his support group said.