Russia Says Ukraine's EU Membership 'Hardly Real' Possibility

Russia dismissed the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union as "hardly real" on Thursday, a day after the bloc's executive recommended opening formal membership talks with Kyiv.

Moscow's offensive on Ukraine has breathed fresh life into the EU's stalled push to take on new members, as Brussels looks to keep Russian and Chinese influence at bay.

In the Kremlin's first public reaction, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said: "Most likely, we are talking about a carrot being dangled in front of a cart, so to speak."

"These are hardly real promises," Dmitry Peskov added.