EU Lawmakers Call for Ban on Russian LNG

EU lawmakers on Thursday urged the bloc to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and to close loopholes present in existing sanctions against Moscow.

The EU has imposed 11 rounds of sanctions on Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Brussels is currently working on proposals for a fresh package of sanctions, which is expected to include a ban on Russian diamonds.

Several EU member states in eastern Europe have also called for a ban on LNG in the next sanctions package.

But there seems to be little appetite across the bloc to impose a ban that could further roil Europe's fragile gas markets and drive up energy prices.