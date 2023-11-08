Support The Moscow Times!
8 Killed in Attacks Against Occupied Donetsk, Kremlin-Backed Mayor Says

A woman receives first aid for injuries from a strike in Donetsk. Valentin Sprinchak / TASS

Ukrainian shelling killed five people and wounded 18 in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the city’s Kremlin-backed mayor said Wednesday, a day after the attack was said to have taken place. 

Officials in the occupied region accused Ukraine's military of using long-range missiles supplied by the U.S. to carry out Tuesday evening's deadly attack on central Donetsk. 

The city's Kremlin-backed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said three women and two men were killed in the strike.

He also shared images showing emergency services outside a building that was surrounded by debris and where a roof had collapseed. 

Kulemzin added that the city of Donetsk had been shelled a total of 26 times over a 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. 

Seven people were wounded in two of the shelling attacks, he said, noting that a minibus was hit in one of the strikes. 

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the reported attacks and it was not immediately possible to verify the Russian-installed authorities’ claims. 

