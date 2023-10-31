Russia Introduces New Currency Controls for Exiting Companies to Prop Up Ruble – FT

Moscow has introduced strict new currency controls for foreign companies selling off their Russia-based assets as it attempts to shore up a weakening ruble, the Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The new restrictions add to existing rules requiring foreign companies that seek to leave the country to sell their Russian assets at a discount of 50% or more and pay a “voluntary” 15% contribution to the state budget.

As part of these sell-off arrangements, which must be approved by the Russian government, the new restrictions reportedly include the option for companies to receive foreign currencies wired abroad in several installments or transferred to a “highly restricted” Russian bank account.

Both options have informal limits on the volume and frequency of payments, according to FT, which notes that a third and more favorable option is to immediately receive the entire sum of a business sale in a normal ruble-denominated Russian bank account.