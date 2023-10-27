Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Siberian Region Bans Halloween Festivities at Schools

Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

Far East Russia's republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has banned Halloween celebrations at schools across the region, local media reported Friday.

Sakha’s Deputy Education Minister Alevtina Argunova circulated a letter to school principals demanding that they cancel all Halloween celebrations in classrooms, according to the news website SakhaDay.

Instead, Argunova was said to have encouraged school administrations to replace Halloween activities with those that “strengthen spiritual moral values, develop ideas of patriotism and preserve historical heritage.”

It was not immediately possible to verify the letter’s authenticity, but Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti said it confirmed the ban with the regional education ministry.

While Halloween is not widely celebrated in Russia, some officials have waged a war against the holiday amid the country's turn toward conservative and religious values. 

Sakha’s ban on school Halloween celebrations comes amid another controversy surrounding the holiday. 

Schools in a handful of Russian regions plan to replace Halloween with pumpkin-themed religious festivities, prompting warnings from Orthodox priests that pumpkins are not associated with Jesus.

Read more about: Schools

Read more

Krasnoyarsk

Russian Teen Arrested in Siberia Over Market Bomb Plot – TASS

A law enforcement source said the high school student had been detained while acquiring components for a homemade explosive device.
1 Min read
'patriotic' education

Russian Schoolchildren to Undergo Combat Drone Training

Starting in the fall, high schoolers will learn “terrain reconnaissance and enemy unmanned aerial vehicle combat methods."
1 Min read
Student Soldiers

In Photos: Russian High Schoolers Undergo Basic Military, First Aid Training

Russia added military training to its school curriculum following the invasion of Ukraine in a controversial move.
1 Min read
growth industry

In Photos: Russia's Pivot to Asia Spurs Boom in Mandarin Classes

The demand for Mandarin classes in Russia has surged as Moscow grows ever closer to Beijing.
1 Min read