Russia Raises Interest Rates to 15% on Inflation Fears

Russia’s Central Bank raised interest rates from 13% to 15% on Friday as it warned of higher-than-expected inflation across the economy.

“Current inflationary pressures have significantly increased to a level above the Bank of Russia’s expectations,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

The bank said domestic demand was increasingly outpacing the provision of goods and services, while the pace of lending growth was “invariably high.”

“Persistently elevated inflation expectations and their further increase pose a significant risk,” the Central Bank said.

Higher interest rates are designed to cool economic activity by increasing the costs of borrowing and encouraging saving.