Volga River Drops to 37-Year Low in Southern Russia

Volga River water levels have plummeted to a 37-year low in Russia's southern Saratov region, media reported Tuesday, citing data from the regional hydrometeorological agency.

The water level around the city of Saratov, which lies on the eastern bank of the 3,500-kilometer-long Volga River, fell to 13.69 meters on Oct. 20, just slightly above the minimum 13 meters required for boat navigation.

The record drying up of one of Russia's major waterways and Europe's longest river could pose a threat to nearby ecosystems, experts said.

"When water doesn't come in, chains of bodies of water dry up, the level of groundwater drops, spawning grounds are lost, and ecosystems perish," Alexander Fayzulin, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Ecology of the Volga Basin at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told the Ecosphere environmental outlet.