Russia Says Trade With China Set to Surpass $200Bln Target in 2023

Russia’s trade turnover with China is on track to reach $220 billion this year, surpassing government projections by some $20 billion, the acting head of Russia’s customs agency said Wednesday.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping pledged to boost bilateral trade to $200 billion in 2023 as the sides grow closer over their mutual scorn toward the West.

Ruslan Davydov, the acting head of Russia’s Customs Service, said Russian-Chinese trade increased by 27% year-on-year between January and September, or by $35 billion.

“If current trends continue, mutual trade turnover may reach $220 billion by the end of the year,” Davydov wrote in a column for the news website RBC.