Russian Exports to China Drop in Wartime First

Russian exports to China dropped in July, the first time since steadily rising in the months following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Chinese customs data.

China’s July 2023 imports from Russia declined by 8% compared to July 2022, totaling $9.2 billion. China’s overall monthly imports shrank 12.4%.

It was the first monthly decline of Chinese imports from Russia since February 2022, the news agency said. In June 2023, China’s imports from Russia grew 15.7%.

Chinese-Russian trade value dropped from a wartime high of $20.83 billion in June to $19.49 billion last month, according to Reuters.