Catholic Church in Russia Condemns Memorial Removal

Authorities in central Russia's Vladimir region recently took down a prison wall that featured a commemoration of Lithuanian archbishop Mecislovas Reinys and other foreigners who were imprisoned as part of Josef Stalin's Great Terror.

Reinys died in prison in 1953 after being arrested by Stalin's secret police six years earlier.

The Catholic Church recognizes Reinys, who briefly served as Lithuania's foreign minister in the 1920s, as a martyr.

"He was a true Christian and pastor. He proved his loyalty to Christ in prison, where he was held on unjust charges," Kirill Gorbunov, vicar general of the Catholic Church's Moscow Archdiocese, told the RIA Novosti news agency.