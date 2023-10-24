Russia's Newest National Park Met With Skepticism from Experts

Russia has established a new national park in the northern republic of Karelia, a designation that gives its lands federally protected status.

The move has drawn skepticism from conservationists, who suspect that officials may be creating new protected areas for the sake of appearances without due consideration of their environmental value.

Vottovaara National Park spans over 14,000 hectares and encompasses three non-contiguous natural clusters: the Ahvi, Varguno, and Piro Mountains; Lake Pizanets; and Vottovaara Mountain.

“The establishment of the national park will make it possible to preserve the atypical tundra and forest-tundra landscapes,” the Russian government said. “It will also open up new opportunities for studying the unique hydrological parameters of Lake Pizanets, which formed in a deep tectonic fault."

The independent Expert Council on Nature Reserve Management said however that the government is motivated more by “the need to create new protected areas” than actual conservation concerns, with “their number becoming an end in itself.”