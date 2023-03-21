Russian Environmentalists Call On Putin to Revoke WWF’s ‘Foreign Agent’ Status

More than 60 environmental groups in Russia have called on President Vladimir Putin and the Justice Ministry to remove the "foreign agents" label from the Russian chapter of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

“We consider the listing of the WWF as a foreign agent to be extremely erroneous, unfair and unreasonable,” the activists said in a joint statement published Tuesday.

“We are convinced that this decision will negatively affect the preservation of the unique nature of our country,” the statement continues.

The statement’s 62 signatories include environmental groups from regions in the Russian Far East, Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region and the Kola Peninsula.