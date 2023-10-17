Putin Faces No Real Opposition, Spokesman Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin faces no real competition ahead of next year's election, his spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that there could be "no rivals" to the long-time leader.

Putin has led Russia since the turn of the century and presided over its seismic Ukraine offensive.

He has won four presidential elections and briefly served as prime minister in a system where political opposition has become virtually non-existent.

"We have repeatedly said that President Putin is undoubtedly the number-one politician (and) statesman in our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies, accompanying Putin on a trip to China.

"In my personal opinion... he has no rivals at the moment and cannot have any in the Russian Federation," he said.