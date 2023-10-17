Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Faces No Real Opposition, Spokesman Says

By AFP
Moskva News Agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin faces no real competition ahead of next year's election, his spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that there could be "no rivals" to the long-time leader.

Putin has led Russia since the turn of the century and presided over its seismic Ukraine offensive.

He has won four presidential elections and briefly served as prime minister in a system where political opposition has become virtually non-existent.

"We have repeatedly said that President Putin is undoubtedly the number-one politician (and) statesman in our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies, accompanying Putin on a trip to China.

"In my personal opinion... he has no rivals at the moment and cannot have any in the Russian Federation," he said.

Putin has not yet officially announced whether he will run in the forthcoming presidential election, expected in March 2024, but has said he will comment by the end of the year.

Presidential elections in Russia are officially set by parliament and held every six years. The term of office was lengthened from four years previously.

There may be a second round if no candidate is able to secure more than 50% of the vote.

In practice, this has never happened and Putin has been pronounced victor by wide margins.

Rights groups say national elections in Russia have largely become a rubber stamp for Putin and the ruling party.

Dozens of prominent Russian dissidents have left the country or been jailed, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is serving a prison sentence on a range of charges.

In August, Navalny was handed a new, 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges.

Read more about: Putin , Kremlin , Elections

Read more

In depth

As Putin’s Re-Election Looms, Kremlin Pushes to Indoctrinate a New Generation of Voters

In a sweeping campaign, officials aim to convince young Russians that their country's elections are free and fair and Putin's regime is legitimate.
4 Min read
In depth

Kremlin Brings ‘Party of War’ to Heel Ahead of Key Regional, Presidential Elections

The Kremlin seeks to deploy the same tactics it used to crush the opposition against prominent far-right “patriots,” Russian officials told The Moscow...
4 Min read
fifth term

Kremlin Readies for Putin’s 2024 Re-Election Under Shadow of War – Kommersant

The Kremlin has started preparing for the 2024 presidential campaign under the assumption that it will go on as planned despite Russia’s grinding...
public mandate

Putin Triumphant as Critics Slam Vote Extending His Rule

The vote which saw a huge majority approve Putin's reforms was followed by reports of widespread violations.