'Increased' Threat From Russia Against Critical Infrastructure – Finland

The threat of Russian operations against Finland's critical infrastructure "has increased" since the country joined NATO, the Finnish intelligence service said Thursday as Helsinki investigates potential sabotage of its natural gas pipeline.

"The threat of espionage and influencing operations against critical infrastructure has increased," Antti Pelttari, the director of the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo), told reporters at a press conference.

Relations with Moscow have "significantly deteriorated" following Finland's accession to NATO in April, and Russia is "prepared to take measures against Finland," Supo said in its annual security review.

The Nordic country is currently investigating a leak that led to the shutdown of the Balticconnector natural gas pipeline from Estonia to Finland on Sunday, with officials saying it was most likely caused by "external" action.

When asked about potential Russian involvement, Pelttari refused to speculate but said "involvement of a state actor cannot be excluded."