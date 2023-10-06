Russian Lawmakers to Consider De-Ratifying Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Senior Russian legislators will consider revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban treaty after President Vladimir Putin suggested resuming nuclear weapons tests, the parliament’s speaker said Friday.

Putin said Thursday it was “theoretically possible” to de-ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) since the United States had signed but not ratified it.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s lower-house State Duma, said he and his deputies will discuss Russia’s exit from CTBT “at the next meeting,” which is scheduled for Oct. 9, according to RIA Novosti.

“The situation in the world has changed. Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country. Today’s challenges require new solutions,” Volodin wrote on the messaging app Telegram.