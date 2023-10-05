Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Claims Ukraine Hit Border Town With Cluster Munitions

By AFP
Updated:
Bomb fragments seen in the town of Rylsk. vk.com/typical_rilsk

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions to attack a border town, injuring one person and damaging several buildings.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of using the controversial weapons since the United States agreed to supply them in July, including to attack Russia's border regions.

"The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions from Ukraine," said Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's western Kursk region.

Rylsk, a town of around 15,000 people, is fewer than 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

"A woman received moderate shrapnel wounds. She was taken to the Rylsk Central Regional Hospital and received the necessary medical care," Starovoit said.

"Unexploded ammunition was also found. Sappers are working," he added.

Humanitarian groups have criticized the use of cluster munitions, which can indiscriminately scatter small explosive charges over a wide area.

Russia also has stockpiles of the weapons and has been accused by Ukraine and monitoring groups of using them on the battlefield and against civilian areas.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kursk

Read more

blackout

Russian Villages Lose Power After Ukraine Drone Strike

The Kursk region's governor said a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on an electricity substation near the border.
1 Min read
cross-border strike

Ukrainian Drones Target Western Russia's Kursk Region

The two drone attacks damaged buildings and blew out windows, according to the Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit.
1 Min read
civilian losses

Nearly 80 Civilians Killed in Russia Since Invasion Of Ukraine — Reports

The Belgorod region which borders Ukraine saw the highest share of civilian losses, with 48 people killed.
1 Min read
Under fire

Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about attacks on residential areas.
1 Min read