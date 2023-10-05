Russia Claims Ukraine Hit Border Town With Cluster Munitions

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of using cluster munitions to attack a border town, injuring one person and damaging several buildings.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of using the controversial weapons since the United States agreed to supply them in July, including to attack Russia's border regions.

"The border town of Rylsk was shelled with cluster munitions from Ukraine," said Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's western Kursk region.

Rylsk, a town of around 15,000 people, is fewer than 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.