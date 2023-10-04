Russian-Born Quantum Dot Pioneer Ekimov Wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Russian-born physicist Alexei Ekimov on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside French-born Moungi Bawendi and American scientist Louis Brus for their research on tiny particles known as quantum dots.

The trio succeeded in producing these tiny fluorescent semiconductors that "now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumor tissue, among many other things," the jury said.

In 1981, Ekimov discovered quantum dots at St. Petersburg’s Vavilov State Optical Institute.

The Nobel Committee for Chemistry said Ekimov’s discovery helped Brus to later "prove size-dependent quantum effects in particles floating freely in a fluid."