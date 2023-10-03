Russia Places Ukraine’s Ex-Presidential Aide Arestovych on Wanted List

Russian authorities on Tuesday placed Oleksiy Arestovych, the former adviser to Ukraine's president, on their wanted list in connection with unspecified criminal charges.

Arestovych resigned from his position as presidential aide in January over controversial comments he made about a deadly Russian airstrike in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Russia’s Interior Ministry database lists Arestovych’s personal information, according to Interfax, but it does not disclose the criminal allegations against him.

Arestovych’s placement on Russia’s wanted list comes after Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service listed him among “terrorists and extremists” in May.

Russian authorities maintain a blacklist of hundreds of figures they accuse of supporting “terrorist or extremist” organizations.

Prosecutors in Belarus, a close Russian ally, in March last year charged Arestovych with calls to commit “terrorist” acts against the Belarusian railway network.

Similarly, Kremlin-backed prosecutors in eastern Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk People’s Republic in April 2022 charged Arestovych with public calls to carry out “extremist” acts.