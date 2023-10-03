Ex-Wagner Fighter Charged in Killing of Two Women in Siberia

Russia’s Investigative Committee on Tuesday opened a criminal case against a former Wagner fighter and convict over the killing of two women in a Siberian village.

Denis Stepanov is accused of setting fire to a home in the village Yermakovkoye, located in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region, resulting in the deaths of a 68-year-old homeowner and a 35-year-old woman, according to the Baza Telegram channel.

The Sibir.Realii news website reported that Stepanov was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail back in 2021 for beating a man with the metal door of an oven.

He was serving his prison sentence for that crime when Wagner last fall recruited him to fight in Ukraine, where he served for half a year before being pardoned and returning to civilian life.