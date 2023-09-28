Moscow Sees 'No Reason' for Armenians to Flee Karabakh

Moscow on Thursday said Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijani's takeover of the region had nothing to fear, an apparent rejection of Armenia's claims of ethnic cleansing in the disputed territory.

"It's difficult to say who is to blame [for the exodus], there is no direct reason for such actions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"People are nevertheless expressing a desire to leave... those who made such a decision should be provided with normal living conditions," Peskov added.

Yerevan said more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population of 120,000 had left by Thursday afternoon.