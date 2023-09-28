Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Finland Orders Russian Asylum Seeker to Return Children to Russia – Media

The supreme court of Finland. Eetu (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Finland’s Supreme Court has ordered a Russian asylum seeker to return his two children to their mother in Russia despite their fears of being viewed as “traitors,” Finnish media reported Wednesday.

According to the Helsingin Sanomat daily, the father applied for asylum on behalf of himself and his children — aged 10 and 12 — after bringing them to Finland illegally last fall. Their mother has sought legal action to return the children to Russia.

The outlet did not identify any of the family members by name.

A court of appeals in Helsinki initially rejected the mother’s demand for the children to be returned to Russia due to the risk of “emotional harm,” Helsingin Sanomat reported.

The publication said one of the children was enrolled in a cadet school program, which provides basic military training to students, while the second is a member of Russia's Yunarmia — or Youth Army — a “youth military-patriotic movement” backed by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Finland’s Supreme Court overturned the lower court’s ruling after the mother promised to keep her older child away from the cadet school program, Helsingin Sanomat said.

The court argued that the children’s interests are “best realized with their mother” despite their own opposition to being sent back to Russia.

The 12-year-old child claimed that they would be considered “traitors” in Russia for having traveled to Finland, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The children previously stayed with their mother after their father moved out of the family home seven years ago. 

Read more about: Finland

Read more

'effective and safe'

Finland Unveils First Section of Russian Border Fence

Finland's border guard on Friday unveiled the first section of a 200-kilometer border fence with Russia being built after Moscow invaded Ukraine...
2 Min read
dropped non-alignment

Russia Says It Is Not a Threat to Finland

Turkey is expected to approve Helsinki's NATO bid, which it put forward after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read
Increased security

Finland Starts Construction of Russian Border Fence

Finland has begun construction of its planned 200-kilometer fence along part of its border with Russia, the country's border guard announced on Tuesday...
2 Min read
Smuggling rings

Finnish Police: Weapons Bound For Ukraine End Up on Europe's Black Market

Police in Finland have raised the alarm over the smuggling of Western-donated weapons from Ukraine by criminal gangs, Finland’s Yle broadcaster reported...