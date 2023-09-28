Finland Orders Russian Asylum Seeker to Return Children to Russia – Media

Finland’s Supreme Court has ordered a Russian asylum seeker to return his two children to their mother in Russia despite their fears of being viewed as “traitors,” Finnish media reported Wednesday.

According to the Helsingin Sanomat daily, the father applied for asylum on behalf of himself and his children — aged 10 and 12 — after bringing them to Finland illegally last fall. Their mother has sought legal action to return the children to Russia.

The outlet did not identify any of the family members by name.

A court of appeals in Helsinki initially rejected the mother’s demand for the children to be returned to Russia due to the risk of “emotional harm,” Helsingin Sanomat reported.