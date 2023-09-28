Cyberattack on Russian Air Booking System Sparks Flight Delays

A mass cyberattack on Russia’s air booking system Leonardo sparked flight delays among major carriers on Thursday.

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot said the denial-of-service attack resulted in delays of up to an hour for departures at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Aeroflot’s subsidiary Rossiya Airlines reported similar delays at Sheremetyevo, according to Interfax.

Less than an hour after the cyberattack was reported, Russia’s defense and industrial conglomerate Rostec said it fully restored Leonardo’s functionality.