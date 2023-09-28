Support The Moscow Times!
Cyberattack on Russian Air Booking System Sparks Flight Delays

Passengers at Pulkovo International Airport in St. Petersburg. Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

A mass cyberattack on Russia’s air booking system Leonardo sparked flight delays among major carriers on Thursday.

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot said the denial-of-service attack resulted in delays of up to an hour for departures at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Aeroflot’s subsidiary Rossiya Airlines reported similar delays at Sheremetyevo, according to Interfax.

Less than an hour after the cyberattack was reported, Russia’s defense and industrial conglomerate Rostec said it fully restored Leonardo’s functionality.

However, “localized problems persist” despite the restoration, an anonymous source at an unidentified airline told Interfax. 

Rostec said the “massive DDoS attack came from abroad” without identifying the country of origin.

The defense conglomerate said Leonardo has been subjected to dozens of “large-scale and unprecedented” cyberattacks in recent months.

“It’s clear that a real cyber war is being waged against the country, whose goal is to damage Russia’s IT infrastructure and disrupt critical industries,” Rostec said.

