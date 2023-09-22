1 Killed in Missile Strike on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ

The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea was targeted by a missile strike on Friday, according to state media and Kremlin-installed officials, killing at least one person.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said one soldier was killed by the strike in Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet is based, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Missile debris fell near a theater 200 meters from the Russian Navy’s headquarters, the Kremlin-installed head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

An hour after Razvozhayev’s statement, Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said air defense systems shot down multiple cruise missiles over the annexed peninsula.