EU Diplomat Assaulted During Visit to Far East Russia’s Vladivostok

An EU diplomat from Romania was assaulted during a work trip to the city of Vladivostok last month, the German news website Der Spiegel reported Tuesday, citing unnamed diplomats familiar with the incident.

The unidentified official, a Romanian national, was reportedly threatened and attacked by two men who pulled up next to her in a vehicle during an early morning walk on May 26. She had been traveling with a French colleague to visit the consulates of EU member states in Vladivostok.

Russian state media that reported on the diplomat’s visit at the time identified her as 33-year-old Eveline Ioana Mărășoiu. Video published by local media showed journalists and pro-Kremlin activists holding up signs reading “The EU funds the murder of Russians” and harassing Mărășoiu on her arrival at the airport in Vladivostok.

EU diplomats who spoke to Der Spiegel said they had “strong assumptions” that the diplomat’s assailants may have been linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), although their identities remain unknown.

It was not immediately clear whether Russian law enforcement authorities took action to investigate the attack.