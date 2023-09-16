Kim Jong Un Meets Russian Defense Minister, Inspects Missile and Warship

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vladivostok on Saturday where he met Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected a hypersonic aircraft missile system before boarding a warship.

Kim's first official visit abroad since the Covid-19 pandemic has fanned Western fears that Moscow and Pyongyang will defy sanctions and strike an arms deal.

Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia's help to develop its missile program.

The Kremlin has said no agreement has or will be inked.

Kim's extended tour of Russia's far eastern region, which began Tuesday, has leaned heavily martial, including his military-dominated entourage, symbolic exchange of rifles with President Vladimir Putin and tour of a fighter jet factory in engineering hub Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

After meeting Kim on Wednesday at the Vostochny cosmodrome roughly 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) from Moscow, Putin talked up the prospect of greater cooperation with North Korea and said there were "possibilities" for military ties.

Upon arriving in Vladivostok, a large coastal city near the Chinese and North Korean borders, Kim was greeted by Shoigu and an honor guard, state news agency TASS reported.

At the Knevichi airfield, Shoigu showed Kim "the Kinzhal missile system on the MiG-31I missile carrier," TASS said, adding that its "flight and technical capabilities" were outlined to Kim by a top military official.

Kim and Shoigu then boarded frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov where the "Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Evmenov, spoke about the characteristics of the ship and anti-submarine weapons — four-tube torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers," TASS said.

Kim is expected to visit the Far Eastern Federal University and marine biology laboratories at the Russian Academy of Sciences in Vladivostok.

Colleges in Russia's Far East have historically accepted North Korean students.