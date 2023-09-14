EU Parliament Calls Lukashenko 'Accomplice' to Russian War Crimes

The European Parliament has recognized Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as an "accomplice" to Russia's military aggression and war crimes in Ukraine, according to a resolution adopted on Wednesday.

The resolution condemns Minsk's involvement in Russia's “unjustified, illegal, and unprovoked war against Ukraine.”

This involvement includes stationing and training Russian troops in Belarus, which Moscow used as a staging ground for its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"By enabling Russia’s unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, the Lukashenko regime has become an accomplice in the crimes committed by Russia, which implies responsibility for the destruction and damage caused to Ukraine," the resolution reads.