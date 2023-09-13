Moldova Deports Local Bureau Chief of Russia's Sputnik News Agency

Moldova has deported the local bureau chief of Russia’s state-run news agency Sputnik, Russian media reported Wednesday.

“I was issued a 10-year ban on entering Moldova,” Vitaly Denisov, head of Sputnik Moldova, told the state news agency RIA Novosti.

Denisov said Moldovan migration officers had informed him that he posed a threat to national security and placed him on the first flight home.

“They didn’t let me pack my things, grab my pets and so on,” he said.