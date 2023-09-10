Moscow Claims Putin's Party Leading Votes in Annexed Ukraine Regions

Russia's Central Elections Commission claimed on Sunday that the United Russia party, which staunchly backs President Vladimir Putin, was leading local ballots in four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russian forces.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the eastern and southern territories late last year despite not having full military control over them, and the so-called elections have been dismissed by Ukraine and its allies as a sham.

Data posted on the Commission's website purported to show that the electorate in the war-battered territories — where Ukraine has opened new fronts — had backed United Russia after an initial count.

The polls also being held across Russia come ahead of presidential elections planned for next year expected to prolong Putin's rule until at least 2030.

His opponents are in exile or jail and Moscow has criminalized criticism of its conflict in Ukraine and detained thousands for speaking out.