Kremlin-Installed Official Targeted in Bomb Attack – Reports

A Kremlin-installed official was targeted in a bomb assassination plot at his home in occupied eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media reported Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

Yury Afanasyevsky, head of the customs office in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), was at his home during the bomb attack, according to an anonymous Ukrainian security service SBU source cited by the Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske.

The source claimed that Afanasyevsky was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds and was in serious condition.

A woman was detained in connection to the assassination attempt, the LPR branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, told Russia’s state-run news agency TASS.

The unidentified woman reportedly confessed to handing a “cellphone with an explosive device” to Afanasyevsky on Sunday, and the cellphone “was detonated after activation.”