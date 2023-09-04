Russian Graduate Student Detained After Serving Previous Jail Term

Updated with lawyer's remarks.

Russian authorities have detained a math graduate student and self-described anti-fascist immediately as he left prison after serving a previous jail term, the independent student news site DOXA reported Monday.

Azat Miftakhov, 30, was released earlier in the day from a penal colony where he had served a four-year sentence for breaking the office window of Russia’s ruling political party.

The Moscow State University graduate student, who the human rights group Memorial declared a political prisoner, has denied the charges of “hooliganism” and accused the authorities of torture.

Miftakhov's support group had already warned last week that he could face fresh charges in connection to his purported “approval” of a deadly attack on a Federal Security Service (FSB) building in northern Russia’s Arkhangelsk.