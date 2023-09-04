Putin Says Russia to Deliver Free Grain to Africa Soon

President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia was nearing a deal that would secure free grain to six African countries, after the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal collapsed in July.

Since pulling out of the deal, which aimed to ensure safe grain exports via the Black Sea, Russia has been keen to ally African concerns about the impact of the deal's collapse on food security.

"We are close to completing agreements with six African states," Putin said at a press conference with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said that Russia would supply the food and carry out logistics free of charge, adding that deliveries "would begin in the next couple of weeks."