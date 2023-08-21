Russian Region Partially Sealed Off Over Anthrax Outbreak

Authorities in southwestern Russia on Sunday sealed off an area of roughly 1,400 square kilometers for at least three months over an anthrax outbreak.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev declared a local state of emergency, banning unauthorized persons from entering the region’s Paninsky district until Nov. 16.

Gusev also banned the movement and slaughter of cattle, the export of meat and dairy products, as well as the production and export of animal feed.

In a statement, the Voronezh region’s Paninsky district said it has carried out an “exhaustive set of preventive and epidemiological measures” to localize the outbreak.

The authorities did not say whether people have been infected or hospitalized.