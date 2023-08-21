Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Region Partially Sealed Off Over Anthrax Outbreak

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Authorities in southwestern Russia on Sunday sealed off an area of roughly 1,400 square kilometers for at least three months over an anthrax outbreak. 

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev declared a local state of emergency, banning unauthorized persons from entering the region’s Paninsky district until Nov. 16.

Gusev also banned the movement and slaughter of cattle, the export of meat and dairy products, as well as the production and export of animal feed.

In a statement, the Voronezh region’s Paninsky district said it has carried out an “exhaustive set of preventive and epidemiological measures” to localize the outbreak.

The authorities did not say whether people have been infected or hospitalized.

Anthrax is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted to humans through ingestion, inhalation or direct contact with anthrax spores — and cause a form of pneumonia. 

Since it is most commonly transmitted through exposure to infected animals, those who work with livestock and animal products are at higher risk of infection.

The latest outbreak comes a month after several residents of southern Siberia’s republic of Tyva were diagnosed with anthrax after consuming infected horse meat. In March, anthrax cases were reported in central Russia's republic of Chuvashia in connection to the illegal slaughter of unregistered livestock.

Russia’s public health authorities maintain that there is no threat of a wider outbreak of anthrax.

Read more about: Health , Voronezh

Read more

silent infections

Russia to Stop Counting Asymptomatic Coronavirus Cases, Deaths – Health Ministry

Health experts say that asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus is common.
seeking solutions

Russia Touts ‘Promising’ Coronavirus Drug in Early Trials

Sixty percent of coronavirus patients who took a favipiravir pill tested negative within five days, the study said.
Alcohol Abuse

Russia Mulls Raising Legal Drinking Age After Deaths Spike

Russia's health minister said the number of alcohol-related deaths has increased during the coronavirus outbreak.
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Private Healthcare Contributes Little to Russia’s Coronavirus Response

Non-state hospitals provide just 5% of Moscow’s free beds for Covid-19 patients.