Russians Issued Military Summonses for 'Data Verification' – Reports

Military enlistment offices across Russia have begun sending out summonses, sparking fears that the Kremlin may be preparing for a new wave of mobilization, media outlets have reported.

The summonses were sent to residents in central Russia’s Ulyanovsk and Perm regions, as well as in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk, Kemerovo and Chelyabinsk, according to the independent news outlets Avtozak and Govorit NeMoskva, which shared photos of the summonses on the Telegram messaging app.

The recipients said they were not being summoned to go straight into military service but were asked to appear at recruitment offices to make sure their personal details were up to date.

In at least one case, enlistment officers in Ulyanovsk offered Defense Ministry contracts to those who showed up.