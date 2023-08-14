Ukraine Says Downed Waves of Missiles, Drones Over Odesa

Ukraine downed three waves of Russian missiles and drones targeting Odesa, its army said early on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks in the southern region on the Black Sea coast.

"The enemy attacked the Odesa region three times during the night, using two waves of attack drones, a total of 15, and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles," the Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Air defense forces repelled all the attacks, but falling debris damaged a student dormitory and a supermarket in Odesa's city center, leaving three workers wounded, the army said.

"The blast wave damaged windows and balconies in several buildings, and damaged cars parked nearby," it said, adding that firefighters were battling two blazes.